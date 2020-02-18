Dharmendra Pradhan Hails PM Modi As India Leapfrogs From BS-IV To BS-VI

The Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Tuesday, February 18, informed that India has joined the league of select-few countries to have made a direct transition from BS-IV vehicle engines to BS-VI. He said that this decision comes in the backdrop of PM Modi’s August 2019 visit to UNESCO headquarters. The PM in his address had said that India would complete COP 21 emission targets set for 2030 in about one and a half years.

Dharmendra Pradhan on leapfrogging from BS-IV to BS-VI

Keeping his promise to fight climate change and improve quality of life, including tackling the menace of air pollution, under PM @narendramodi’s leadership, India has joined the league of select-few countries to have leapfrogged directly from BS-IV to BS-VI.#HarKaamDeshKeNaam https://t.co/yefqF5scPa — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 17, 2020

Pradhan further hailed the Centre and said that making such advancements in jumping from BS-IV to BS-VI engine shows the Centre's effort in achieving COP 21 targets. Earlier, India had signed the agreement on climate change in 2016 and became the 62nd nation to join the deal. Reportedly, India strives to reduce the carbon emission intensity and fulfill 40 per cent of power needs from non-fossil fuels by 2030. Thus, the government is trying to shift majorly from coal-based power generation to renewable energy sources.

Pradhan also said, “Moving towards a cleaner future, this bold step to leapfrog from BS-IV to BS-VI grade fuel is a testimony of Modi govt's efforts towards achieving the commitments made at COP 21.”

(With ANI Inputs)