Dharmendra Pradhan Hails PM Modi As India Leapfrogs From BS-IV To BS-VI

Politics

Dharmendra Pradhan informed that India has joined the league of select-few countries to have made a transition from BS-IV vehicle engines to BS-VI.

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dharmendra

The Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Tuesday, February 18, informed that India has joined the league of select-few countries to have made a direct transition from BS-IV vehicle engines to BS-VI. He said that this decision comes in the backdrop of PM Modi’s August 2019 visit to UNESCO headquarters. The PM in his address had said that India would complete COP 21 emission targets set for 2030 in about one and a half years. 

Watch: Senior BJP Leaders Amit Shah, Jay Panda, Sambit Patra And Dharmendra Pradhan Rally In Puri Ahead Of Odisha's Concurrent Lok Sabha And Assembly Polls

Dharmendra Pradhan on leapfrogging from BS-IV to BS-VI  

Read: Chandrayaan 2 Launch | Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Has A Specific Reason To Be Happy About ISRO's Successful Moon Mission Launch

Pradhan further hailed the Centre and said that making such advancements in jumping from BS-IV to BS-VI engine shows the Centre's effort in achieving COP 21 targets. Earlier, India had signed the agreement on climate change in 2016 and became the 62nd nation to join the deal. Reportedly, India strives to reduce the carbon emission intensity and fulfill 40 per cent of power needs from non-fossil fuels by 2030. Thus, the government is trying to shift majorly from coal-based power generation to renewable energy sources. 

Pradhan also said, “Moving towards a cleaner future, this bold step to leapfrog from BS-IV to BS-VI grade fuel is a testimony of Modi govt's efforts towards achieving the commitments made at COP 21.”  

Read: 'It Was Totally Unconstitutional & Pre-planned Violence': Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Hits Out At Trinamool And Condemns The Attack On BJP Chief Amit Shah's Roadshow In Kolkata

Read: Embarrassment For Congress: Odisha Congress Chief Niranjan Patnaik & Son Navjyoti Pattnaik Accused Of Fraud; Dharmendra Pradhan Demands Answers

(With ANI Inputs)

