'Didi Shall Stand Tall Always': TMC Condemns Attack On Mamata, Prays For Speedy Recovery

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked by unknown miscreants in Nandigram, the Trinamool Congress strongly condemned the incident, praying for her speedy recovery.

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy who was in Nandigram when the incident happened released an official statement alleging that the TMC supremo was pushed by unknown persons onto her car during which she sustained injuries in her left leg and waist.

"After widespread response from the people of Nandigram Block-I yesterday, Ms Mamata Banerjee visited several places of Nandigram Block-II after filing nomination at Haldia. She offered Puja in one after another temple. There was a massive response from people everywhere. At about 6.15 pm, when she was about to leave Birulia Anchal after performing Puja in a temple, a few unknown persons pushed her to the car and forcibly shut down the door, as a result of which she sustained injuries in her left leg and also suffered severe pain in the waist. She, thereafter, left for Kolkata to get proper treatment," said Sukhendu Sekhar Roy.

Asserting that she will 'always stand tall,' TMC MP Nusrat Jahan also strongly condemned the attack. "You may try to harm her, but our Didi shall stand tall always. Pray for her speedy recovery," she said.

Mamata attacked in Nandigram

Earlier today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign in Nandigram claiming that she was attacked by 4-5 people alleging a 'conspiracy' behind the incident. The alleged attack took place as the TMC chief was returning after performing puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram. As per reports, she is on her way to the SSKM Hospital. Her nephew, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has also reached the hospital.

"Not even one Police official was present. 4-5 people intentionally manhandled me in presence of public. No local police present during program, not even SP. It was definitely a conspiracy. There were no police officials for 4-5 hrs in such huge public gathering," she said to the reporters after the attack.

While the CM is yet to file an official complaint, the Election Commission of India has sought a detailed report on the incident. As per her campaigning schedule, she was originally expected to spend another day in Nandigram.

