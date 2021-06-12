'Digvijaya Singh Might Even Condemn Indira Gandhi For Dividing Pakistan': Jitin Prasada

As veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh courted controversy with his leaked Clubhouse chat on Saturday morning, his former ally and now a BJP leader Jitin Prasada remarked that the former Madhya Pradesh CM is known for his 'pro-Pakistan views'. Prasada echoed his new companions as the BJP has launched a scathing attack against the veteran Congress leader over his Clubhouse chat with a Pakistani journalist where he has allegedly hinted at the return of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir when his party returns to power.

Taking a subtle and sarcastic dig at Digvijaya Singh, the now BJP leader also said that if the Congress leader continues to toe Pakistan's line, he might also condemn former India Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for 'dividing Pakistan'. Jitin Prasada was referring to the 1971 India-Pakistan war under the Indira Gandhi regime, when India annexed East Pakistan from its western wing, thereby liberating Bangladesh.

He is known for his pro-Pakistan views. This way one day he might even condemn Indira ji for dividing Pakistan . https://t.co/VVpj1hp9j6 — Jitin Prasada जितिन प्रसाद (@JitinPrasada) June 12, 2021

Notably, Digvijaya Singh has often been accused by the BJP of favouring Pakistan's stance. In another instance earlier in 2019, the former MP CM had issued an appeal to PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to be 'careful otherwise India will lose Kashmir'. His comments had come just days after the abrogation of Article 370.

Digvijaya Singh, Congress: Refer to the international media & see what is happening in Kashmir. They've (Government) burnt their hands in fire, saving Kashmir is our primary focus. I appeal to Modi ji, Amit Shah ji & Ajit Doval ji to be careful otherwise we will lose Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/sqZV0yKmwX — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

BJP leaks Digvijaya Singh's Clubhouse chat

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Saturday shared a clip of an alleged clubhouse chat of the Congress party, where senior leader and Madhya Pradesh MP Digvijaya Singh can be heard hinting at a possible return of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, when his party returns to power. In the 1-minute clip shared by Malviya, Digvijaya Singh tells a Pakistani journalist that the decision to revoke Article 370 was an 'extremely sad decision,' and that when the Congress comes to power, they will 'certainly have to relook on this issue.'

"Democracy was not there in Kashmir when they revoked Article 370. Their insaniyat (humanity) was not there because they put everyone behind bars, and kashmiriyat is something which is basically the fundamentals of secularism. In a Muslim-majority state, there is Hindu praja and both work together. The reservation in Kashmir is given to Kashmiri pandits in government services. Therefore decision of revoking Article 370 and revoking the statehood of J&K is an extremely sad decision and the Congress party will certainly have to have a relook on this issue," said Digvijay Singh.

Ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, Congress has taken a strong stance against the Centre's move. In December 2020, the party announced that it would extend support to the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) a consortium of parties such as the NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC which pledged to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K.