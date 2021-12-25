Digvijaya Singh Sparks Row; 'BJP Will Change Constitution If Comes To Power In 2024'

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday issued a controversial statement. The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in 2024, the saffron party will change the Constitution of India. He also said that Savarkar in his book has written that cow cannot be our mother and Hinduism has nothing to do with Hindus.

Addressing a gathering in Bhopal, Digvijaya said, "It is written in Savarkar's book that Hindu religion has nothing to do with Hinduism. Not only this, it is written in Savarkar's book that the cow cannot be our mother, how can cow who rolls in its own faeces be a mother, as well as there is no harm in eating beef, it is said by Savarkar himself."

The Congress leader that the fight in 2024 general elections will be against the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "If Modi comes again in 2024 or BJP comes, they will first change the Constitution, then end the reservation," he claimed.

Congress attacks BJP; cites Hindu and Hindutvavadi are different

The Congress on multiple occasions has claimed Hindus have nothing to do with Hindutvavadi. Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi had said, "There are two words today in the country - Hindu and Hindutvavadi. I am a Hindu but not a Hindutavadi. Mahatma Gandhi is Hindu, Godse is Hindutvavadi. A Hindu faces his fear while Hindutavadi bows down before his fear, and that fear creates enmity. This is the difference between Hindu and Hindutavado."

The Wayanad MP recently attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's dip in the holy Ganga. He remarked that a 'Hindu' bathes along with crores of people, while a 'Hindutvavadi' bathes alone.

"Narendra Modi says he is a Hindu, but when did he protect the truth? He promised to give employment to two crore people. Is this the truth? He asked people to bang thalis to get rid of COVID. Is he a Hindu or Hindutvavadi?" he questioned.

Image: ANI