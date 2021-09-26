Digvijaya Singh Targets RSS Again; Claims 'Seeds Of Hatred Sown In Kids At RSS Schools'

Targetting the RSS again, ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh on Saturday, alleged that seeds of hatred were being sown in the minds of young kids at the RSS-backed schools - Saraswati Shishu Mandir. Addressing an event in Bhopal's Neelam Park, Singh added that the RSS does not represent Hinduism and was a misuse of religion for politics. Digvijaya Singh has repeatedly slammed the RSS, accusing them of sympathising with Mahatma Gandhi's assassin - Nathuram Godse.

Digvijaya Singh: 'Hatred being sown in kids at RSS schools'

"From childhood, at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir, they sow the seeds of hatred against other religions in the hearts and minds of the people. It is this seed of hatred that further destroys communal harmony, spreads religious mania and there are riots in the country. The Hindutva of RSS does not represent Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma. They purely misuse religion for politics and it should be opposed," he said.

He added, "Sometimes I hear from inside our party (Congress) 'why you speak against the RSS ?'. I ask 'Why don't you speak, this is the ideology that assassinated Gandhi ji. It has no registration, no membership. If someone is caught they say we are not a member. Where will you give proof of membership?. By inciting the Hindus, they formed the Sangh, formed the Hindu Mahasabha, and they brought Savarkar out of the Andamans and after that, complying with the British, they started filling the minds of the people".

Digvijaya's previous jibes at RSS

Previously on Sept 10, Singh compared the RSS to the Taliban citing a purported similarity in their views on working women. The terrorist group's takeover of Afghanistan has raised fears that it will reinforce the laws which prevailed during its erstwhile regime from 1996 to 2001 that include barring women from attending school and working outside the home. To justify his comparison, he quoted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech at a gathering in Indore on January 5, 2013.

Bhagwat had said, "A husband and wife are involved in a contract under which the husband has said that you should take care of my house and I will take care of all your needs. I will keep you safe. So, the husband follows the contract terms. Till the time, the wife follows the contract, the husband stays with her, if the wife violates the contract, he can disown her."

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP compared this mindset to Taliban spokesperson Sayed Zekrullah Hashimi's recent interview with TOLOnews wherein he stated that women should restrict themselves to giving birth. Previously, Digvijaya Singh has termed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi were 'two sides of the same coin', stating that they both only aided each other. But he had also welcomed Bhagwat's words that 'DNA of all Indians is the same'.