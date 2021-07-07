Digvijaya Singh Terms Owaisi & Bhagwat 'two Sides Of Same Coin' After RSS' Unifying Speech

Stirring controversy again on the RSS chief's address, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday, called Mohan Bhagwat and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi 'two sides of the same coin'. Digvijaya Singh termed Bhagwat as 'representative of some Hindus' and Owaisi as 'representative of some Muslims', adding both only aided each other. Singh had earlier welcomed the RSS chief's words, urging him to tell BJP too to support the sentiment. The RSS chief had stirred a debate when he claimed 'DNA of all Indians is the same'.

Digvijaya Singh: 'Bhagwat & Owaisi flip sides of same coin'

RSS: 'Muslim Mob lynchers against Hindutva'

Proclaiming that Hindus and Muslims share the same DNA, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat propagated for Hindu-Muslim unity on Sunday, while addressing a book launch at Ghaziabad. Bhagwat claimed that it has been 'scientifically proven' that we are all one. Refuting claims that 'Hindus want Muslims to be wiped off Earth', the RSS chief warned 'Hindus who say such things are not Hindus at all'.

"We all are one so there is no need to fight. The DNA of all Indians is the same for the last 40,000 years. We all come from the same ancestors and it is scientifically proven and that it what unites us, and not politics. Some "intellectuals from minority" are under fear that Hindus will overpower them. Those who have come here have survived - this is a proven fact," said Bhagwat.

Disowning mob lynchers, Bhagwat termed them 'against Hindutva'. Asserting that such criminals should be brought to justice, Bhagwat also downplayed the mob-lynching problem saying 'cases are even made up these days, so can't really say what's right, what's wrong'. The RSS chief was speaking at the launch event of a book titled ‘The Meeting of Minds’ by Khwaja Ifteqar Ahmed - organised by RSS' Muslim wing 'Muslim Rashtriya Manch'.

In response on Monday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi argued that 'this hatred is a product of Hindutva'. Tweeting names of mob lynching victims like Akhlaq, Pehlu, Rakbar, Alimuddin, he lamented that their perpetrators who did not know the difference between cow and buffalo, killed them based on their names. He added that 'Cowardice, violence and murder are an integral part of Godse's Hindutva thinking' and hence lynching Muslims was its result.