Digvijaya Singh Threatens MP Home Min Narottam Mishra Over Cases Against Cong Workers

Lashing out at MP's Home Minister Narottam Mishra, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh on Thursday, condemned the alleged cases being registered against Congress workers in the state. Asserting that Congress workers are being 'readied' across districts, the veteran leader warned the Home Minister to not 'blame' Congress, if there is any 'mishap'. Digvijaya Singh also claimed that Congress is prepared for the municipal elections, however, since the BJP is not ready, the elections are being postponed.

"We are fully ready but the BJP isn't that is why they are postponing the elections. I condemn the cases being registered against Congress and I also want to tell the Home Minister that whatever he is doing is not right. He should not think that his position is permenant. The day he is stripped of power, he will get to know," told mediapersons in Datia on Thursday. READ | Digvijaya Singh slams Centre on diluted Covid rules at Maha Kumbh; contrasts with Cricket

'We'll protest against HM'

"Our workers are being readied on the district level and we'll protest against the Home Minister. The Congress leadership is not weak. My message to Narottam Mishra is that he should be a little patient. If you trouble Congress workers, then don't blame us if something happens," he added.

Digvijaya's remarks also come in the aftermath of the alleged murder of a Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh. A local Congress leader was allegedly shot dead by six men in Badamalhara town of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday. MP Congress chief Kamal Nath has constituted a six-member committee comprising former ministers and MLAs to probe the incident and submit its report to the party.

In the case of polls, the elections to the urban bodies have been for over a year now and were slated to be held in April-May this year. However, the elections are expected to be delayed even further with the MP High Court staying the reservation of posts of the mayor of municipal corporations, chairpersons of nagarpalika and nagar parishads and corporators on the ground that the reservation roster system was not followed.

'Gross irregularities in agri dept exams'

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has also demanded that examinations for the agriculture department posts in Madhya Pradesh be held afresh as "gross irregularities" had taken place in their conduct. The examinations for the recruitment of agriculture department posts were held recently by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), popularly known as Vyapam.

"The contract for conducting examinations for the recruitment of agriculture extension officers and senior agriculture development officers was given to a black-listed company. Those who took eight years to complete the four-year degree course, secured 198 or 199 marks out of 200 in this exam, while the meritorious students lagged behind," the former MP CM said. Digvijaya Singh also criticised the state government for organising Vyapar Mela, which is currently on in Gwalior, amid the coronavirus pandemic.