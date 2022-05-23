BJP MP Dilip Ghosh slammed West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee for demanding that central investigation agencies must be made autonomous bodies. The TMC supremo's remark came after the recent CBI raids on former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in an alleged railway recruitment scam.

Dilip Ghosh slams Mamata Banerjee's remark on Central Agencies

Dilip Ghosh stated that Mamata Banerjee and her party do drama. As the number of crimes is increasing in the state, the raids of agencies are also increasing and because of this, her government is in fear, the BJP leader said. Ghosh further stated that she wants to run her TMC-led Bengal government in an autonomous manner and dismiss all the apex agencies of the country, but it won't be possible in a democratic country and that's why she is having a problem.

"Mamata Banerjee and her party do drama. When she (Mamata Banerjee) herself was a Union Minister several years ago, that time she used to demand CBI inquiries. And now she says that she won't even let the CBI enter West Bengal. She gets CBI officers arrested as if they are criminals. She wants to run her government in an autonomous manner and dismiss all the apex agencies of the country, but since that is not possible in a democratic country, she is having a problem. Criminals have to be punished, and for that, CBI has to be allowed to do its work. The state govt is clearly scared," said Dilip Gosh.

He further added, "BJP has shed sweat and blood to bring development in Bengal and we will continue fighting. PM Modi has helped India to get more foreign investors, wherever he goes, he gets a grand welcome, but Mamata comes from the Congress culture, she won't understand all this."

Mamata Banerjee demands autonomous probe agencies

Mamata Banerjee slammed the recent CBI raids at Lalu Prasad Yadav's Residence in an alleged railway recruitment scam and claimed that all central investigation agencies should be made autonomous bodies. Calling BJP worse than Hitler, she further asked the Centre, how many inquiries have been done on their own party leaders.

"There should not be any vindictive politics. Central agencies should not be misused and must work impartially. The Central government is forcibly giving directions to agencies just like in the case of Lalu Yadav, What was the urgency on Lalu Prasad Yadav? Was it done to weaken the opposition parties? How many inquiries have been done on their own party members?''

Image: ANI