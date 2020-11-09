Dilip Ghosh Slaps Legal Notice On TMC MP Over Fabricated 'Matuas' Tweet Made In His Name

Amid rigorous political campaiging by parties in West Bengal, State BJP President Dilip Ghosh issued a notice to TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar alleging that she had passed 'fabricated statements' over the Matua community in his name. Ghosh also threatened to issue legal action against Dastidar if she did not 'unconditionally apologize' for the same.

"Your good self has sought to make, publish and quoted a false, frivolous, fabricated and malicious statement, signifying the same to have been stated by my client, with an intention to deliberately and consciously malign, disrepute and defame my client and to derogate the name, fame and reputation of my client as well as that of the Bharatiya Janata Party, West Bengal Unit in the expectation of the people at large," the notice read.

"Please also note that in the event of your failure to act in terms of requests as above within the aforesaid period of three days, I have standing instructions, and shall be constrained, to take actions, in law, against your good self, which shall be at the risks and costs," the notice said.

In a tweet, the TMC MP allegedly misquoted Ghosh saying, "If Matuas talk a lot about citizenship, then we do not want Matuas' votes. Matuas are blackmailing BJP regarding citizenship, we do not want their votes," claiming that these statements were passed by him. The notice categorically stated that such attempts were being made by the TMC MP to serve the political interests of its "good self as well as that of others."

"The above referred utterly malafide and malicious publication has resulted in my client having been subjected to public humiliation and disgrace. Your good self by way of the said publication has sought to purposefully canvas a negative image of my client as well as that of the BJP as a whole," the notice added.

(With Agency Inputs)

