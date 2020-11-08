Bengal BJP Chief Warns TMC To 'correct Itself In 6 Months'; Threatens To 'break Heads'

Stirring another controversy, BJP's Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday, served a 6-month ultimatum to incumbent Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'people' to stop their mischief. Shockingly, he warned that Trinamool's workers' 'hands, legs and heads' will be broken if they don't see the error of their ways. Ghosh has made several controversial comments as BJP has lashed out at Trinamool for the death of several party workers.

Ghosh: 'Will break TMC goons' heads'

I tell Mamata di's people, who do mischief, to correct themselves within 6 months or else their hands, legs, ribs & heads will be broken - you'll have to go to hospital before being able to go home. If they increase mischief, they'll be sent to crematorium: D Ghosh, WB BJP chief pic.twitter.com/XyDKJ9LPra — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

Shah: 'Will win over 200 seats'

Earlier on Thursday, Shah said that the saffron party will win over 200 seats in the next elections, forming its first government in the Eastern state, while addressing a BJP meeting in Bankura. He said that BJP had already achieved its tally of 22 seats in the past election. Bankura district is part of the Jangalmahal area and BJP had made deep inroads in adjoining Purulia, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts by bagging majority of the parliamentary seats there in the 2019 polls.

Shah arrived in Kolkata Wednesday night on a two-day visit to take stock of the party's organisation ahead of the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal, party sources said. Shah, who is accompanied by BJP national vice- president Mukul Roy and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargya, visited Bankura and met members of various communities of the tribal Jangalmahal area, on Thursday. On Friday, he met with the members of Matua community and then held a meeting with party functionaries in Kolkata. Shah has met with Matua people to assuage grievances regarding the delay in implementing CAA.

Amit Shah declares 'BJP will win 200+ seats' in 2021 Bengal polls, rising from 16 seats

BJP's Bengal campaign

With the passage of CAA, BJP has focused to win 220-230 seats in the 294-member Bengal Assembly. Launching an aggressive campaign under in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, the saffron party's workers have often violently clashed with Trinamool workers over CAA, COVID-19 leading to the deaths of several BJP leaders. Accusing Bengal CM of attacking its leaders, BJP has decided to not project any chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal Assembly polls. With the death of leaders in the numerous clashes, BJP has taken to the streets to protest, often on the receiving end of blows from the Kolkata police.

After the emergence of BJP in West Bengal as the second-largest party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Chief Mamata Banerjee roped in Prashant Kishor's political advocacy group - Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) for her re-election bid. With the 'Didi ke Bolo' campaign, Trinamool recently trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls. Bengal Assembly where Mamata holds 222 of 294 seats is scheduled to go to polls in April-May 2021.

