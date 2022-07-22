Opposition's vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Friday called Trinamool Congress' decision to abstain from voting in V-P elections disappointing. Calling West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the epitome of courage, Alva hoped that she will stand with the opposition.

The former Government of Rajasthan also slammed Trinamool and said that it is not a time for 'whataboutery’, ego or anger.

"The TMC's decision to abstain from voting in the VP election is disappointing. This isn't the time for 'whataboutery’, ego or anger. This is the time for courage, leadership & unity. I believe, @MamataOfficial , who is the epitome of courage, will stand with the opposition," Alva tweeted.

Trinamool on Thursday announced it would abstain from the vice presidential election, as it does not agree with the way the Opposition picked its candidate decided without keeping the party in the loop.

National Democratic Alliance's nominee is West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for the poll scheduled to be held on August 6. On July 17, Opposition parties picked up former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva as their joint candidate for the poll.

"There is no question of supporting the NDA candidate, especially Jagdeep Dhankhar. In today's meeting, TMC lawmakers unanimously decided not to take part in the vice presidential election," Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said.

Banerjee alleged that the Opposition candidate was selected without proper consultation and deliberation with TMC, which has 35 MPs in both the Houses.

Congress claims 'every party was consulted'

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday stressed that the opposition needs to work unitedly. He also informed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar has assured that he will hold talks with TMC.

Meanwhile, Congress leader KC Venugopal, refuting TMC's charge, said that the grand old party had consulted with all opposition parties before selecting a name.