Divide In Karnataka BJP Again; Somanna, R Ashoka Fight Over Bengaluru Urban Candidature

Months after BS Yediyurappa resigned from the Chief Minister position, Karnataka BJP is again facing a crisis as two ministers are staking a claim for the post of minister-in-charge of Bengaluru Urban. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also deliberating on whom to choose. While slamming R Ashoka, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development V Somanna submitted his candidature for the important position in the capital city of Karnataka.

Referring to his seniority over R Ashoka, V Somanna told reporters, "Ashoka was just an MLA when I was a minister. I don't know why his father named him Ashoka. He behaves like Samrat Ashoka. He must know I am more senior than him and I have been in politics for last 40 years".

Minister of Revenue R Ashoka while responding to Somanna's statement, said, "I have not demanded any district in-charge post. The chief minister's authority is to appoint a minister-in-charge. I am committed to the Chief Minister's decision."

Two different camps inside the party have been created due to the infighting between the two ministers. Karnataka BJP has been dealing with the infighting situation for some time now. Moreover, Somanna has the support of many leaders when compared to Ashoka for the post.

According to BJP government sources, "Most of the leaders in Bharatiya Janata Party wants V Somanna to be given the responsibility to manage Bengaluru City instead of Ashoka. But at this point of time it is clear that both the ministers are creating two teams to take the responsibility of Bengaluru."

The unhappy ministers of Bommai's cabinet

Earlier, MLA for Vijayanagar B.S. Anand Singh had expressed his unhappiness over the Tourism portfolio allocated to him as he was expecting a bigger portfolio. He further hinted at refusing the portfolio and remaining as a member of the Assembly because it was not the portfolio he had sought and would once again request the Chief Minister to consider his demand.

Shashikala Jolle has also expressed her dissatisfaction for being given Muzrai and Wakf in the new Cabinet. According to her, despite being the lone woman in the Cabinet, the Women and Child Development Department was not given to her.

While Senior Minister B. Sriramulu is also unhappy over the portfolios, he has been made in-charge of Transport and the newly-carved out Scheduled Tribes Welfare from the Social Welfare Department. He has earlier held charge of the entire Social Welfare Ministry, which he was keen on retaining.

