Taking a swipe at the BJP, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday, urged people to record videos whenever BJP leaders' cars passed them. Claiming that BJP leaders may 'decide to run over people' whenever they want, Shivakumar said that such videos will be a great service to the nation. His snide comments after BJP leader Ashish Mishra allegedly mowed down 4 farmers with his car in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri.

DKS: 'Shoot videos when BJP leaders pass by'

An appeal to the masses: whenever you see a BJP leader’s car pass by, just open your phone camera and make a recording.



You never know when they decide to run their car over people and kill them.



Your video will then become evidence. It will be a great service to the country.

Amid intense outrage, UP police summoned Ashish Mishra in connection to the case on Thursday after arresting two people and detained three others. The autopsy report had revealed that no firearm injuries were found on the deceased but fired shells have been retrieved from the site. Ashish Mishra has been booked along with 15-20 unknown persons have been booked under IPC Sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A and 338. Mishra's current location are unknown, while UP LoP Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that he has fled to Nepal.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On Sunday, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries and section 144 has been imposed throughout the district.

Most politicians like Akhilesh Yadav, Deepender Hooda, Chandrashekhar Azad, Sanjay Singh, who had attempted to visit Lakhimpur were detained and allowed to enter the district only later. With Union MoS Ajay Misra and his son - Ashish Misra refuting the farmers' claims, UP govt announced it will give Rs 45 lakhs to the 4 farmers' families and Rs 10 lakhs will be given to those injured. The deceaseds' kin will also get a govt job and probe headed by a retired High Court judge will be done. A CJI-led SC bench has taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter and a single-member Commission has been tasked with completing the probe within a period of two months.