DMK Boycotts Guv's Address, Oppn Walkout Of Tamil Nadu Assembly On First Day

As the Tamil Nadu Assembly session was all set to be on Monday morning with the Governor Banwarilal Purohit's address on the first day, the principal Opposition party DMK boycotted and walked out before the Governor started the address in the Assembly. The other parties like Congress, IUML also followed DMK.

The Opposition leader MK Stalin after walking out said, "There are many pending issues which needed to be discussed. The debt of the state is more than 4 lakh crores, even after the government taking a policy decision to release the seven Rajiv Gandhi assassins. The Governor did not make a decision even after a year."

"The AIADMK supported the un-constitutional and un-secular citizenship amendment bill in both the houses. These are the reasons for why we have boycotted the speech of governor. They are working for the interest of someone else and not the people," Stalin added.

Congress's Vijayadarani who also walked out after DMK said, "We are against Citizenship Amendment Act, and all the Opposition parties in the state-DMK, Congress and IUML have staged a walkout boycotting the Governor’s speech. This is to condemn the AIADMK supporting CAA in the Parliament. This is against the interest of minority and Sri Lankan Tamil."

Indian Union Muslim league MLA Abubakkar and AMMK MLA TTV Dinakaran also staged their walkout, condemning the state government on various issues.

The Assembly session is expected to happen for a week and DMK is also going to insist that the state Assembly pass a resolution against the CAA, similar to Kerala Assembly. DMK MLAs have already submitted their representation to move a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act and insisting Centre to revoke it.

However, the AIADMK government sitting in comfortable majority inside the Assembly is in no mood to pass such a resolution and the Assembly rules have opined that "no resolution shall be admissible in the matters which are sub-judice."

