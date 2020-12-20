DMK Chief MK Stalin Sets Aim For 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls: 'We Will Win 200+ Seats'

Setting aim for the upcoming 2021 polls, DMK Chief M K Stalin, on Sunday, said that his party will win over 200 seats in the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly. Addressing a public meeting at Chennai's Arivalayam, he launched the "WeRejectADMK" campaign calling it "lack of governance" by the Palaniswami government and touching sensitive issues such as the NEET-related suicides. Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

Stalin: 'Will win 200+ seats'

Our mission is to win more than 200 seats in the forthcoming Assembly election: DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai



There are 234 Assembly constituencies in the state. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/ExuU9CZV5O — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

DMK launches 'werejectadmk' campaign in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

DMK flags off 2020 campaign

In November, DMK sounded the poll bugle, with its Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin setting off on a 75-day tour from Thirukuvalai, across all 234 constituencies of Tamil Nadu. The DMK's campaign called 'Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural' aims at DMK interacting with more than 10 Lakh people. Udhayanidhi has been detained multiple times throughout his campaign by Tamil Nadu police, citing COVID-19 violations.

Meanwhile, his aunt - DMK MP Kanimozhi set off on her tour of the western districts in December. She said almost all sections of society were talking against the AIADMK government be it industrialists, weavers and farmers. Replying to a query on film star Rajnikanth's entry into politics, she said she does not want to comment on a person who has not floated a party yet, reiterating "Anybody can start a party in the democracy but the DMK vote-bank would be intact".

DMK plans to send 15 Frontals as his messengers across 234 constituencies to meet people from various sections of the society. The objective of the campaign being two-fold: To highlight the last 10 years of the misrule of the ADMK Government and hear the people's sufferings, as well as to know what the people expect of the DMK so as to set the priorities for the upcoming elections. "To remove this government that is working against all Tamils, about 1,600 DMK leaders will visit over 16,000 villages and wards with the charge sheet of "WeRejectADMK", hold gram sabha meetings and adopt resolutions," said Stalin.

No power can stop DMK from returning to power: Kanimozhi

2021 Tamil Nadu polls

Aping NDA ally BJP, EPS who has been named AIADMK's CM candidate, has made a similar promise, keeping in mind the polls to be held in May 2021. Recently the two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. While AIADMK hopes for a coalition with BJP, the saffron party is reportedly in talks with MK Stalin's estranged brother - Alagiri and superstar Rajinikanth - who has often praised PM Modi.

DMK chief M K Stalin's son Udhayanidhi arrested on 1st day of campaign at Thirukkuvalai