DMK Chief Stalin Condemns Farooq Abdullah's Extended Detention, Demands His Release

Condemning NC patron Farooq Abdullah's extended detention, DMK chief M K Stalin took to Twitter, on Sunday to oppose the move. Terming the move as an attack on India's Constitutional values, Stalin quested as to why the 82-year old was held under the Public Safety Act. He demanded Abdullah's immediate release.

Stalin demands Farooq Abdullah's release

It is shameful to our democratic traditions and disrespectful to our Constitutional values that 82-year old Member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister and Union Minister, is being held under Public Safety Act without any basis.



I demand his immediate release! https://t.co/hEfPbkB4yE — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 15, 2019

Previous demand

Earlier in August when the Centre had first detained Kashmiri politicians like - Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti to name a few, Stalin had called upon a meeting of Opposition parties at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on August 22. The meeting was to voice the demand seeking the leaders' immediate release. The parliament had just revoked Article 370 and 35A from Kashmir in August.

Parliamentarians from likeminded parties will participate in the meeting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi at 11 AM on 22nd August to demand the immediate release of Kashmiri political leaders who have been detained by the Union Govt. pic.twitter.com/KkRDCNLQhn — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 19, 2019

Farooq Abdullah detention extended

Earlier on Saturday, Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended by another three months by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. The National Conference (NC) patron has been detained in his residence since August 5 under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA). The three-term Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Srinagar MP will be confined in his Srinagar residence, which is now declared as a sub-jail.

Under the Public Safety Act, an individual can be detained for up to two years, without a trial. Incidentally, the act was introduced by Farooq Abdullah's father, Sheikh Abdullah in 1978. Despite being detained under the Public Safety Act, oddly, the 81-year-old mainstream politician was recently included in a 21-member consultative committee on defense by the government.

Current Kashmir situation

Meanwhile, Prominent mainstream leaders too remained detained in Jammu and Kashmir, which the Centre claims will be decided by the local administration. Since the revocation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the State into two Union Territories, the Valley continues to be under lockdown. While post-paid mobile services and landlines have been restores, the internet is still suspended. Though markets and road transport has been improving, locals are still being targetted for breaking curfew by terrorists. The Centre has stated that train services, hospitals and other services have resumed normally.

