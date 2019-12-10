Mehbooba Mufti Contests Amit Shah's 'local Admin Will Decide' Claim On Her Release

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti contended Home Minister Amit Shah's claim over the detention of Kashmiri leaders in the Lower House of the Parliament. On Tuesday, Amit Shah stated that there would be "no interference" from the government over the release of detained leaders in Kashmir.

In a tweet, Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, Iltija, who currently has access to her mother's account accused the Home Minister of lying on the floor of the house. She claimed that every time the release of Mehbooba Mufti was raised, the local administration responded that the decision lies in the hands of New Delhi. She said, "Shocking to see Home Minister lie with such finesse that too on the floor of the Parliament. Every time I have asked state admin officers about Ms. Mufti's release along with others I’m told Delhi will decide."

In response to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan's query, Amit Shah in Lok Sabha said, "There is no need to keep anyone (leaders) in jail even for a day more than that is required. As and when the local administration feels the time is appropriate, they will be released," Amit Shah said. "There will be no interference from our side." Amit Shah, taking a dig at the Congress, accused the party of confining Farooq Abdullah's father Sheikh Abdullah in jail for 11 years.

Kashmiri leaders detained

Prominent mainstream leaders, including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, NC vice president Omar Abdullah, NC patron Farooq Abdullah, JKPC president Sajad Lone and others have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. Detained under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA), NC chief and former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah was reportedly moved out of Srinagar. Earlier, Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was shifted to a government accommodation in the city from a tourist hut located at the foothills of the Zaberwan range, officials said. The move is necessitated because of approaching winters.

Initially, she was kept with Omar Abdullah at Hari Nivas but was later shifted to Chesma Shahi and lodged in a tourist hut. Both, Omar Abdullah and Mufti have been detained under section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Oddly, Farooq Abdullah has recently been included in a 21-member consultative committee on defense.

