'People Were Expecting Big Announcement, Not TASMAC Shops': DMK's Stalin Shames TN Govt

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin has criticised the Tamil Nadu government for deciding to reopen TASMAC shops across the state from May 7. The state-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has rights to market and sell alcohol in the state and the decision was taken after a steep fall in government's revenue was noticed post the temporary suspension of the sale of alcohol.

READ: Chennai's Koyembedu Market Closed After 300 COVID Cases; TASMAC Liquor Shops To Open

Opposition pressure on AIADMK

In a late-night post on his Twitter account, Stalin wrote that the citizens of Tamil Nadu were expecting a "major announcement" from the government, however, they were left disappointed after the announcement was regarding the reopening of TASMAC shops. Stalin added that the reopening of shops is a decision that will not help to stop the spread of coronavirus and that it is not the public's fault that revenues have fallen.

Stalin also said that it's a dangerous decision and that a government with concerns for the citizens would not have taken such a decision.

READ: Koyembedu, Asia's Largest Wholesale Vegetable & Fruits Market Shifted Due To COVID-19

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) led Tamil Nadu government, on Monday, announced that the TASMAC shops will reopen across the state. "Since neighboring states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have already ordered functioning of liquor shops, a large number of people living in the border areas are going to the liquor shops in the neighboring states. A lot of difficulty is being faced in controlling the movement of such people. Considering this, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to open the TASMAC shops from May 7," a notification read.

READ: Tamil Nadu Government Issues New Lockdown Guidelines, No Relaxations In Hotspots

The notification also stated that the shops will remain open between 10 am and 5 pm and that certain restrictions will have to be followed. TASMAC shops in containment zones will not be opened.

The state government earned a whopping Rs 31,157 crores from the sale of liquor in 2018/19 and it is one of the major sources of revenue generation for the government.

The state government will be employing additional staff to ensure that physical distancing norms are maintained and that there is no over-crowding at the shops, which has been witnessed in other parts.

READ: Tamil Nadu: DMK Seeks Nod To Cook, Distribute Food In Theni District Amid Lockdown