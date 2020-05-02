Tamil Nadu Government Issues New Lockdown Guidelines, No Relaxations In Hotspots

With the Centre announcing an extension of the lockdown imposed till May 17, the Tamil Nadu administration has issued new guidelines to be followed amid the extended lockdown. The Cabinet which met on Saturday has decided that there will be no relaxation in any of the containment zones in Tamil Nadu irrespective of the relaxations advised by the Centre in different zones. The state administration has issued distinguished guidelines for Chennai corporation and other districts in the state. So far 2,526 positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported while 28 deaths have been witnessed. 1,312 individuals have also recovered.

Guidelines for Chennai

SEZ and export units allowed to function with 25% of the workforce. Companies to facilitate transportation for employees

IT Companies allowed to function with either 10% or 20 employees in the company.

Essential shops to remain open from 6 am to 5 pm (Apart from containment zones)

E-commerce facilities to be restricted to only essentials

Restaurants allowed to operate between 6 AM - 9 PM. Only takeouts, no dine-in.

All standalone shops including essential and non-essential stores allowed to open

Barbers and saloons restricted from opening services

Guidelines for remaining districts in Tamil Nadu (except containment zones)

Industries which are away from the corporation and municipal limits allowed to function

Textile Industries allowed functioning with 50% of the workforce after inspection

SEZ and export units allowed to function with 50% of the workforce

IT companies can work with 30% of the workforce

All shops in villages can remain open from 9 am to 5 pm

Restaurants allowed to open between 6 am and 9 pm

Collectors and Corporation Commissioner should ensure physical distancing, sanitation and welfare of the employees

Gatherings prohibited, Section 144 still in place

Malls, Liquor shops, theatres and gyms will be shut

No Taxi, auto to ply

Metro and interstate transport not to run

Resorts and hotels to remain closed

