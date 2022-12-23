Last Updated:

DMK Leader Kanimozhi Joins Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' In Haryana

DMK MP Kanimozhi joined the Congress's "Bharat Jodo Yatra", led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, in Haryana's Faridabad on Friday and said she was delighted to be a part of the foot march.

Bharat Jodo Yatra

DMK MP Kanimozhi joined the Congress's "Bharat Jodo Yatra", led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, in Haryana's Faridabad on Friday and said she was delighted to be a part of the foot march that celebrates India's diversity.

"I was delighted to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which celebrates our diversity, in Haryana today. Mr @RahulGandhi's vision of uniting India is an idea which will be taken forward by the people of India," the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader wrote on Twitter and posted pictures of her with the former Congress chief on the microblogging website.

The yatra resumed on Friday from Kherli Lala in Gurugram's Sohna on the third and last day of its Haryana leg in the first phase, before entering Faridabad.

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress that started on September 7, has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The first phase of the yatra in Haryana concludes on Friday.

The foot march, which will halt for the night at Faridabad, is slated to enter Delhi through the Badarpur border, near the Badarpur metro station, on Saturday.

After a short break starting Saturday night, it will resume on January 3, head to Uttar Pradesh, then again enter Haryana, move towards Punjab and finally, conclude its journey in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI SUN VSD RC

