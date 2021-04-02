DMK Raises Complaint Over Income Tax Raids; Accuses EC Of Acting At Behest Of BJP, AIADMK

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has approached the Election Commission over the Income Tax searches that were conducted in the premises of Stalin's daughter Senthamarai just a few days ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Searches were conducted at Senthamarai Stalin's Neelangarai residence on ECR road in Chennai on Friday following which DMK lodged a complaint with the EC, accusing the BJP of using the Income Tax department as its pawn. DMK accused BJP and the AIADMK of attempting to tarnish its image by indulging in acts as such and asked the EC to direct the saffron party to not use the I-T department to settle political scores.

DMK writes to EC over I-T raids

In its letter to the EC, DMK accused the Income Tax department of acting on the behest of the BJP and with the consent of CM Edappadi Palaniswami. DMK claimed that the act of the Income Tax officials amounted to corrupt practice and abuse of power and that their acts were intimidating and defamatory in nature. DMK urged the EC to direct the Income Tax department to restrain itself from 'abusing is power' and affecting the level playing field for parties in Tamil Nadu.

Income Tax searches at premises of DMK leaders' kin

In the latest development in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Income Tax sleuths searched the premises of DMK supremo Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan on Friday morning, sources informed. Income Tax officials carried out searches at the residences and other premises connected to Stalin's son-in-law. As per sources, searches are ongoing at four locations connected to Sabareesan. The I-T raids come days before Tamil Nadu is set to vote on April 6 for the Assembly elections. Earlier in March, I-T searches were also conducted at offices and residences of DMK and MDMK leaders. As per reports, searches were conducted in DMK’s KS Dhanasekar and MDMK's Kavin Nagaraj.

Opposition leaders condemn I-T raids

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan termed the income tax searches conducted in the premises of DMK leader's kin as vendetta and claimed that it was the 'consequence of BJP’s fear of failure'. Reacting to the searches that were conducted on Friday morning ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, the DMK ally claimed that it was a planned and systematic targeting of the Opposition by the BJP and that the people were aware of the 'politically motivated threats'. Thol Thirumavalavan claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu would teach a befitting lesson to the BJP and its ally AIADMK in the upcoming polls. TMC MP Derek O Brien also condemned the I-T searches conducted and claimed that it was a brazen political vendetta against strong political parties which he claimed the BJP could not defeat.

#Vendetta: Income Tax raids on DMK leader's daughter's home. This is a consequence of BJP’s fear of failure.

It's planned, systematic targetting of the opposition.

People are aware of such politically-motivated threats.

They will teach a lesson to BJP in forthcoming election. — Thol. Thirumavalavan (@thirumaofficial) April 2, 2021