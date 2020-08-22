DMK's Kanimozhi Calls For Disciplinary Action Against AYUSH Official Over Language Row

Condemning that statement made by the secretary of AYUSH that 'non-Hindi speaking participants could leave' during a training session, DMK MP Kanimozhi on Saturday, August 22 demanded a Disciplinary action against the secretary.

The statement was made by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Union Ministry of AYUSH. He remarked that 'non-Hindi speaking participants could leave during a Ministry’s training session'.

'This is highly condemnable'

Kanimozhi who has been vocal about the usage of Hindi language at Central Government offices said Kotecha's remark spoke volumes about the Hindi domination being imposed. "This is highly condemnable", she wrote in a tweet.

The statement of Secretary of the Union Ministry of AYUSH Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha that non Hindi speaking participants could leave during a Ministry’s training session speaks volumes about the Hindi domination being imposed.This is highly condemnable... 1/4#StopHindiImposition — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 22, 2020

In a series of tweets, the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha MP expressed her concern over the rising language barriers with the use of Hindi as a medium of communication. She also questioned how long this attitude of excluding non-Hindi speakers to be tolerated? "Govt should place the Secretary under suspension and initiate appropriate disciplinary proceedings", she said in another tweet.

"Vaidya Rajesh Kottecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, has said in a training class of the Ministry that those who do not know Hindi can leave. Disciplinary action should be taken against that secretary. How many more days are we going to tolerate being insulted if we don’t know Hindi?", Kanimozhi questioned.

'Equating Hindi With Nationalism Is Shameful'

On Wednesday Kanimozhi said that more than not knowing Hindi, the issue of equating Hindi with nationalism is "shameful" and it edged out all other languages in the country in determining one's identity. She claimed that she had never studied Hindi in school nor learnt the language even after she started going to Delhi as a Parliamentarian.

On Sunday, Kanimozhi had said she was asked whether or not she was an Indian after she told a CISF official at the airport to speak in Tamil or English as she did not understand Hindi. The CISF had subsequently ordered a probe into the matter.

"The issue is not about knowing Hindi or not. It is shameful (to say) I can be Indian only if I know Hindi," Kanimozhi said.

The language barrier persisted in several places, especially the Central government offices, Kanimozhi said. With a change in attitude, people will definitely get the feeling that they too are Indians and are respected, she added.

