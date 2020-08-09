DMK's Kanimozhi Kindles 'Hindi Imposition' Debate After Asked If She Was Indian At Airport

Rekindling the 'Hindi imposition' issue, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, on Sunday, stated that she was stopped at an airport where security officials asked her if 'she was an Indian'. Kanimozhi alleged that this was in response to her query asking the security officer to speak in English or Tamil. Kanimozhi raised the question - 'From when being Indian is equal to knowing Hindi?'.

Kanimozhi rekindles 'Hindi imposition' debate

Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if “I am an Indian” when I asked her to speak to me in tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being indian is equal to knowing Hindi.#hindiimposition — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 9, 2020

Within hours, CISF headquarters tweeted back at the DMK MP informing her that CISF has ordered an Enquiry into the matter. It insisted that it is not the policy of CISF to insist upon any particular language. The MP thanked the CISF for its prompt response.

The CISF has ordered an Enquiry into the matter. It is not the policy of CISF to insist upon any particular language. — CISF (@CISFHQrs) August 9, 2020

The Hindi imposition debate

Last year in June, a draft of the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP) 2019 raised opposition mainly among South Indian politicians. According to the draft, the Central government proposed to introduce a three-language system in schools while addressing the media. As per the draft, the non-Hindi speaking States in India would include the regional language, English and Hindi, while the parts where Hindi is spoken would have English and one of the modern Indian language in addition to Hindi. In response, the present Tamil Nadu government has clarified that dual-language method of education will continue in the state. The recently released NEP 2020 does not mention the three-language policy.

Addressing reporters outside Chennai airport, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi said, "The DMK will oppose in Parliament if any language, not just Hindi, is thrust upon us". Supporting her sentiments, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan said that 'Hindi should not be imposed on anyone'. Centre too pointed out that this was a draft and assured that the final policy will be released after consultation with all parties.

NEP 2020

The NEP 2020 comes after the policies in 1968, and 1986, which was later amended in 1992. The new policy has been rolled out post deliberation of almost six years. The new policy has been a part of the BJP's election manifesto in 2014. Apart from major changes in Higher education and the Union ministry's renaming itself, the new policy extends right to education (RTE) act in a new 5+3+3+4 formula instead of the current 10+2 model. It also likely to bring foreign education players to India as it enhances government spending on education.

