DMK's Kanimozhi Next To Meet WB CM Mamata Banerjee; Drops 'We Must Unite' Hint

In a key development, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met Member of Parliament from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. The meeting comes after she met leaders of the opposition parties like Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, thus raising speculations that after challenging and defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in the West Bengal assembly elections, she is now eyeing victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by uniting the opposition.

'We must unite': DMK's Kanimozhi after meeting Mamata Banerjee

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi shared pictures of her meeting with Mamata Banerjee. Calling meeting her a 'pleasure', the DMK MP congratulated the Chief Minister of West Bengal for her 'landslide victory' in the recently concluded assembly polls. "I always feel inspired meeting women leaders," she added.

It was a pleasure meeting @MamataOfficial #Didi and congratulated her on the landslide victory in the #Bengalelections. I always feel inspired meeting women leaders. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/pVInLv34wG — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) July 29, 2021

"We spoke about the undemocratic ways of the current union government," she further wrote, while urging the nation to come together to fight, what she referred to as the 'fascist rule' of the Modi government. Thus, hinting towards the formation of the third front.

After her triumph in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee arrived in Delhi for a high-profile 5-day visit on Monday. Days after the Trinamool announced it was going national, Mamata hinted at a 2024 coalition and asked the Opposition parties to unite in a bid to defeat the ruling BJP, and allegedly for the same, has been meeting the leaders. When asked if a third front was coming up, the West Bengal Chief Minister tried to pass the question with, "Parties that have similar ideologies, similar aims should work together."

She has, however, kept mum on the topic of leadership, probably because she does not want to miff the bagpiper of the Opposition since ages-the Congress. Dodging the question before her meeting with the Opposition leaders on Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee said," I am not a political astrologer, depends on the situation. I have no problem if someone else leads."