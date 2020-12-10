'Don't Allow Emotions To Overtake Science': JD(S) Slams K'taka Anti-cattle Slaughter Bill

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday opined that the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020 would negatively affect the farmers. This legislation was passed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday amid a walkout from Congress and JD(S) legislators. Pointing out that the male calves of hybrid cows are of no use to the farmers, the former Karnataka CM contended that this bill forces them to nurture such cattle. This assumes significance as the bill prohibits the slaughter of cow, calf of a cow and bull, bullock and buffalo below the age of 13 years barring for few exceptions.

Revealing that a minimum of Rs.200 per day is necessary for the maintenance of these calves, Kumaraswamy opined that the financial burden on dairy farmers would increase. He contended that it would be difficult to shift cattle to cow shelters if farmers cannot look after them. Moreover, the JD(S) leader hinted at the possibility of the officials harassing dairy farmers.

Though the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill 2020 which was introduced and adopted in the Karnataka Assembly in a tearing hurry appears to be an attempt to protect cattle, in the long run it is bound to affect cattle.(1/16) — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) December 10, 2020

Kumaraswamy against the removal of "impractical clauses"

Kumaraswamy also insisted that the need for permits from the veterinary department for the transport of cattle will create "license raj", paving the way for corruption. He observed that it is not proper to hold farmers responsible in case of cattle slaughter. Maintaining that the dairy sector has protected farmers in parched districts at times of agrarian crisis, the ex-CM predicted that impractical clauses in the bill will make it unviable.

According to him, this would lead to an increase in farmer's suicides. The JD(S) leader called upon the government to remove "impractical clauses" from the anti-cattle slaughter bull to ensure that farmers are not put to hardship. In a further dig at the BJP government in Karnataka, he stressed that emotions should not overtake science.

Contours of the bill

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020 repeals the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act 35 of 1964). If a person is convicting of killing cattle, he faces a jail term of 3-7 years or a fine of Rs.50,000-Rs.5 lakh or both. All offences under this Act will be cognizable and the confiscated cattle, vehicle, premises and materials will be forfeited to the state government in case of conviction of a person. Additionally, the Karnataka government can establish institutions to take care of cattle.

