Don't Need Anyone's Advice: Akhilesh Yadav On Rajbhar's Advice For SP, BSP To Join Hands

Rejecting SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar's suggestion that the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party should come together before the 2024 general elections, Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said his party doesn't need anyone's advice.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's BSP had joined hands for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The alliance got just 15 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

At a press conference, when asked whether Rajbhar was unhappy with the SP, Yadav replied, "What can I do if anybody is unhappy?" Seeing is not always believing and politics is often run from behind the scenes, he said.

"The Samajwadi Party does not need advice from anyone," Yadav said.

In an interview with PTI a couple of days ago, Rajbhar said that the SP and the BSP should come together or tell the deprived sections that they can't fight for their cause.

"They should come together before the upcoming general election. It's my advice to them. Either they should come together or tell the 'samaj' (communities) that they cannot fight for their cause," the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief had said.

At the press conference on Tuesday, when asked about the re-organisation of his party, Akhilesh Yadav said the reorganisation of the Samajwadi Party will happen after the membership drive.

On the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning party leader Azam Khan and his wife, he said, "When the Congress was in power it used the ED and CBI against the opposition. Now, the BJP is following it. In Maharashtra, they have accepted that there is an ED government. You all know how the BJP formed government in Madhya Pradesh and other states."

About Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav alleged, "The biggest achievement in 100 days is mass discrepancies in sub-inspector appointments. It has come to knowledge that copying was done with screen sharing. Those in jail were also recruited."

