'Don't Scare Us With Agencies, Bengal Tiger Is Dangerous': Mamata Banerjee At TMC Rally

'BJP will be swept away from power at Centre by the people’s mandate in 2024', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proclaimed on Thursday. Addressing a rally on the occasion of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) 'Martyrs' Day' in Kolkata's Esplanade, Mamata Banerjee flagged concern on the recent hike in GST and quipped what the people of the country would eat.

"On basic items also they are applying GST. Now that GST has been imposed on puffed rice as well, so will the people of BJP not eat that now? GST is levied on sweets, lassi, and curd. What will people eat? GST is even imposed when a patient is hospitalized," said Banerjee. A 5% GST rate has been added on pre-packed and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses and flour that came into effect on July 18.

'Don't challenge the Bengal tiger': Banerjee

Furthering her tirade, Mamata Banerjee also accused the Centre of 'misusing central agencies' and warned that the Bengal tiger was very dangerous. She asserted, "You will try to break Chattisgarh and then you are trying to break West Bengal. Don't challenge Bangla, the Bangla tiger is really dangerous. You've seen how you have lost from everywhere, everyone stands by Trinamool Congress. They did so much in 2021, but the mandate we got, I salute the people for it. Till the time TMC worker is alive, you can't do anything to us."

Banerjee added, "From the last 7 months, the poor people are not getting a salary. They stopped all schemes in Bengal. Why are you imposing an economic blockade? We are not scared of you BJP. Give money to the poor otherwise, we will do gherao in Delhi. Bengal will never stop, don't try to scare us with investigation agencies."

TMC holds mega 'Martyrs' Day' rally

As TMC hosts its mega Martyr's Day rally on Thursday in the city's downtown area, Esplanade, scores of people have gathered following which security has also been heightened. Around 4,500 police personnel have been deployed across the city to keep a check on the law and order situation. The rally, which is being conducted after a hiatus of two years, witnessed a sea of supporters arriving from as early as 4 am in trains, buses, and private vehicles. In addition to this, the two terminal stations of Howrah and Sealdah were also seen as overcrowded.

Notably, Martyrs' Day is observed every year by the Trinamool Congress on July 21 to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing on a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993.