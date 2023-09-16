Don't you feel the grief?: Oppn questions Centre's action as Ananatnag Ops enters day 4

The opposition party leaders have launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government and raised questions on the Anantnag encounter, which has claimed the lives of four security forces personnel. Hitting out at the Centre, Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the entire country is saddened after four Army officers were martyred. He added at the time when the incident happened our Prime Minister, Home Minister and Defence Minister were celebrating.

While addressing a public meeting at Lalbagh Ground in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, Kejriwal said, "It's been four days now since they (jawans) lost their lives during the (Anantnag) encounter operation, but PM Modi didn't say a single word. Why are you not speaking? Don't you feel the grief?"



Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the Prime Minister about the disappearance of the anger that he displayed during the 2019 Pulwama attack.

"They are playing a game with Indian soldiers' lives. There is a cricket match of bullets in Rajouri and our people are being killed. First, this game needs to end before playing the cricket match. Our soldiers lost their lives and we are playing cricket in Ahmedabad. My only question is why has the PM gone cold after Pulwama..."

He further stated, "This is a failure of the government. You said that abrogation of Article 370 solved everything".

Notably, several I.N.D.I.A bloc of parties had slammed the BJP for holding "celebrations" marking the success of the G20 Summit on September 13, the day security personnel were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Four security forces personnel -- Manpreet Singh, Indian Army Colonel commanding the Rashtriya Rifles Unit, Major Ashish Dhonak and DySP of J&K police Humayun Bhat and a soldier -- were killed in the Anantnag encounter.