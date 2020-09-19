Last Updated:

Dr. S Jaishankar's Mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam Passes Away; EAM 'deeply Grieved'

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday took to Twitter to inform about the demise of his mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. 

Written By
Prachi Mankani
S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday informed about the demise of his mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. 'Deeply grieved by the demise', Dr. S Jaishankar took to Twitter and ask his late mother's friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts and further expressed gratitude to all those who supported her during her illness.

 

READ: EAM Jaishankar praises 'progressing defence, security aspects' of India-Japan ties

Piyush Goyal extends condolences 

Soon after EAM's tweet, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal extended his sincerest condolences. Deeply saddened to hear the unfortunate news, Goyal took to Twitter and wrote that his prayers are with them in this difficult time

READ: Rahul Gandhi downplays Jaishankar-Wang Yi meet, seeks focus only on 'status quo ante'

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND