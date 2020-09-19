Dr. S Jaishankar's Mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam Passes Away; EAM 'deeply Grieved'

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday informed about the demise of his mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. 'Deeply grieved by the demise', Dr. S Jaishankar took to Twitter and ask his late mother's friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts and further expressed gratitude to all those who supported her during her illness.

Deeply grieved to inform of the passing away today of my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. We ask her friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts. Our family is especially grateful to all those who supported her during her illness. pic.twitter.com/6hEzbFJB1q — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 19, 2020

Piyush Goyal extends condolences

Soon after EAM's tweet, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal extended his sincerest condolences. Deeply saddened to hear the unfortunate news, Goyal took to Twitter and wrote that his prayers are with them in this difficult time

Deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate demise of your mother.



May her memories & teachings always guide you forward.



Please accept my sincerest condolences. My prayers are with you and your family in this difficult time. ॐ शांति 🙏 https://t.co/gzW9sLkkQS — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 19, 2020

