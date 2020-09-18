EAM Jaishankar Praises 'progressing Defence, Security Aspects' Of India-Japan Ties

Defence and security aspect of the India-Japan relationship has progressed remarkably fast even though it is a new component of the bilateral relationship, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Friday.

"The Defence and Security aspect of the relationship has been a new aspect of the relationship. It has actually progressed remarkably fast and remarkably well. I note that with Japan, we have both an annual summit and 2 plus 2 meeting. It is probably the only country with which we have both," EAM said at the launch of India-Japan report by FICCI.

Jaishankar also noted that the recent development in this regard was signing of reciprocal supply and services agreement. The Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) between Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and India’s armed forces was signed by Japanese ambassador Satoshi Suzuki and defence secretary Ajay Kumar in New Delhi last week. India has similar agreements with the US, Australia, France, Oman, and Singapore.

"It is a practical manifestation of our ability and intent of working together. I am confident that it would both be a big plus for the evolution of the Indo-Pacific vision of both countries as well as adding to the stability and security of Asia," he said.

Rebalance Asia

Jaishankar also pointed to the need to rebalance Asia, in an apparent hint to China's meticulous economic and military rise.

"If I were to look little beyond the horizon, I would flag two issues for people to think about. We need to see those areas where we can work together. One of course is the possibility of economic cooperation in Russia's far east because India has shown much greater willingness to be involved in economic projects there," he said. The EAM said the other is the Pacific island countries where again if you look at "our development partnership and political footprint, including Pacific forum, that has grown significantly."

He also pitched the Modi government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and said India is looking to expand the manufacturing sector to boost employment generation. "A country of the size of India needs to have an employment-centered economy. We cannot have manufacturing hollowed by imports which come at a sort of non-market prices. Atmanirbhar Bharat is about manufacturing. It is about creating jobs," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

