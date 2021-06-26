'Drugs Bring Darkness & Destruction': PM Modi On International Day Against Drug Abuse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday commemorated the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, calling for the realization of the objective of a drug-free India, adding that narcotics bring "darkness, damage, and devastation." PM Modi reminded the youth that "addiction is neither cool nor a style statement." He also lauded people who are working at the "grassroots" to eliminate the menace of drugs from society.

Today, on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, I laud all those working at the grassroots to eliminate the menace of drugs from our society. Every such effort to #SaveLives is vital. After all, drugs bring with it darkness, destruction and devastation. pic.twitter.com/1wVCFkcmNX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2021

PM Modi also shared an old episode from his monthly on-air show 'Mann Ki Baat' which included a wide range of topics related to combating the drug problem. He wrote, "Let us reiterate our commitment to #ShareFactsOnDrugs and realize our vision of a Drugs Free India. Remember- addiction is neither cool nor a style statement. Sharing an old #MannKiBaat episode which contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace."

Other leaders on International Day against Drug Abuse

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the efforts of the NCB in the direction of eradicating the drug problem in India.

On International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, PM @narendramodi govt reiterates its commitment towards the zero-tolerance policy against all kind of narcotics.



I applaud the efforts of our @narcoticsbureau personnel towards eliminating the drug menace in India. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 26, 2021

Union Health Minister Dr Harh Vardhan noted that share 'Drug Facts' help raise awareness and protect future generations from the ravages of this threat.

Don't let drug addiction become an attraction for anyone!



On #InternationalDayAgainstDrugAbuse and Illicit Trafficking, #ShareFactsOnDrugs to spread awareness and save our generations from the turmoil caused by this menace.@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/uIRYbd8iUX — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 26, 2021

BJP chief JP Nadda tweeted, "Drugs destroy not only the abuser but adversely impact the families too.

Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji has often highlighted this issue, and under his leadership, GOI has taken measures like setting up a helpline, awareness building and focusing on rehabilitation. I urge the youth of our nation to say no to drugs and direct their energy in nation-building."

On the occasion, NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana shared a noteworthy message for the youth of the country. He said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to fight this battle against abuse.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

On December 7, 1987, the United Nations General Assembly established June 26 as the International Day Against Drug Addiction and Illicit Trafficking to stimulate action and collaboration toward the goal of a world free of drug misuse. "Share Drug Facts to Save Lives," is the theme for this year's International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. This year's focus is on limiting the spread of drug-related misinformation and promoting truth-telling.

