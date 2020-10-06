Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Tests Positive For COVID-19

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. Taking to Twitter, Chautala urged people who had come in contact with him in the last few days, to take care of themselves and get a test if the doctor advises them.

The news of Haryana's DyCM comes a month after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tested positive for the virus. Khattar had appealed to his colleagues and associates who came in contact with him over the last week to undergo a COVID-19 test. He further asked his close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately.

Earlier, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two BJP MLAs had also tested positive for COVID. Six assembly staffers have also tested positive for the disease.

Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had also tested positive for Coronavirus two days back.

Coronavirus in Haryana

Twenty-one more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Haryana on Monday, taking the state''s death toll to 1,491, while 1,031 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,34,909, according to the health department's daily bulletin. Of the latest fatalities, five were reported from Ambala; four from Jind; two each from Fatehabad, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat; and one each from Faridabad and Jhajjar, the bulletin said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (206) and Faridabad (129). Currently, there are 11,822 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. The state has a recovery rate of 90.13 per cent, the bulletin said.

