EC Allows 12 Suspended BJP MLAs To Vote In Maharashtra's Rajya Sabha By-election

BJP received a boost in Maharashtra after the Election Commission of India allowed its 12 suspended legislators to vote in the Rajya Sabha by-election. During the two-day Monsoon Session of the state legislature in July, BJP's Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Majahan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimple, Ram Satpute, Jayakumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche and Kirtikumar Bhangdiya were suspended for one year for allegedly abusing and manhandling Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav who was in the chair. These BJP MLAs have already moved the SC against their suspension.

Allowing the setting up of a separate polling station outside the premises of the state Assembly, the EC stated, "For this purpose, separate polling party, as well as separate ballot box along with a requisite number of ballot papers for the electors, may be arranged. The polling party should also use a separate and duly authenticated copy of Electoral College containing the names of only these twelve MLAs for the poll by these members. The candidates/political parties may be allowed to put up separate agent in this polling station."

It added, "The polling station shall remain open from 9 am to 4 pm even if these MLAs vote before 4 pm". The counting of votes will commence only after mixing the ballot papers at the aforesaid polling station with the rest of the ballot papers. This by-election was necessitated by the death of senior Congress leader Rajeev Satav due to post-COVID complications.

By-election in Maharashtra

For the Maharashtra bypoll, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of AICC Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Rajni Patil. She was previously elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2013 after the demise of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh and remained an MP till April 2, 2018. On the other hand, BJP has fielded its Mumbai unit's general secretary Sanjay Upadhyay.

Only MLAs will be allowed to vote in the RS by-election which will take place on October 4. While Patil is expected to win the election comfortably as the MVA has a majority in the Lower House, her term will expire on April 2, 2026. At present, BJP is the single-largest party in the Maharashtra Assembly with 106 seats whereas the ruling coalition has 171 MLAs.