EC Ends Speculations, Says 'no Plan To Club Last 3 Phases Of West Bengal Elections'

Amid the exponential rise in the COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday dismissed the speculation that the last 3 phases of the Assembly elections 2021 in West Bengal could be clubbed in view of the pandemic. This development came after there was a speculation in the media since Thursday morning that the last 3 phases of elections on April 22, 25 and 29 could be clubbed into a single phase.

EC: 'No plans to club last 3 phases of West Bengal elections'

While responding to these queries, EC Spokesperson said, "There is no such plan of clubbing phases." As per sources, there are suggestions that some political parties may raise the issue at an all-party meeting called by the chief electoral officer of West Bengal on Friday. A meeting has also been called to ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the EC are adhered to by political leaders during campaigning, sources added.

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, the EC earlier on April 9 had flagged instances of star campaigners and leaders campaigning without masks and warned that it will not hesitate to ban events like rallies in case the COVID-19 guidelines issued by it last year are not followed.

West Bengal elections

Phase-4 of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 concluded on Saturday and some of the key constituencies were Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, 5 in Alipurduar, and 9 in Cooch Behar.

The first phase of West Bengal elections concluded with a voter turnout of 82 per cent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 per cent and, the fourth phase concluded with a voter turnout of 78.47 per cent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Current COVID-19 situation in West Bengal

As the country continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, West Bengal so far has recorded over 6,30,116 positive cases, out of which 5,87,037 have recovered, while 10,458 have died. As per the latest reports, in the last 24 hours, 5,892 new cases, 2,297 fresh recoveries and 24 deaths have been reported. As of now, the total number of active cases in the state is 32,621.

(Image: PTI, Facebook-@EC)