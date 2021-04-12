Last Updated:

EC Imposes 24-hr Campaign Ban On WB CM Mamata For Anti-CAPF & Minority Vote Appeal Remarks

In key development on Monday, the Election Commission barred TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for the West Bengal election for a period of 24 hours. 

Written By
Akhil Oka
Mamata Banerjee

PTI


In key development on Monday, the Election Commission barred TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for the West Bengal election for a period of 24 hours. The ban will be effective from 8 pm of April 12 to 8 pm of April 13. The EC's action was in reference to the notices issued to the WB CM pertaining to her minority vote appeal and repeated accusations against the Central Armed Police Forces. The poll body ruled that she had violated the Model Code of Conduct by making "highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with a serious breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process".

Moreover, it advised her to desist from making such statements during the period when the Model Code of Conduct is in force. Terming it as a "black day" for democracy, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien claimed on Twitter that the "EC stands for Extremely Compromised". Banerjee announced that she will sit on a dharna at the Gandhi Murti in Kolkata on Tuesday from noon in protest of the campaign ban. 

Here are some of Banerjee's remarks which attracted the EC's ire: 

  • Minority vote appeal- Speech at Tarakeswar dated April 3

"I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don't divide the minority votes after listening to the devil who had taken money from BJP. He passes many communal comments and initiates clashes between the Hindus and the Muslims. He is one of the apostles of BJP, a comrade. The comrades of CPM and BJP is roaming around with the money given by BJP to divide minority votes. Please don't allow them to do so. Keep in mind that if the BJP comes into the government then you will be in severe danger".

  • Allegations against Central Armed Police Forces: Speech at Cooch Behar dated April 7

"And if CAPF create disturbances, I tell you ladies, a group of you go and gherao them while another group will go to cast their votes. Don't waste your waste. If you engage yourself only in restraining them they will be happy that you did not cast your vote. This is their plan. It is the plan of BJP. And your plan will be that you are not scared if they try to intimidate you coming to your village on one hand, on the other hand, you just talk to them. Talking to them will be tantamount to restrain them. You don't have to gherao them literally."

West Bengal Assembly polls

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third and fourth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent and 79.90 per cent respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Meanwhile, the election results will be declared on May 2. 

First Published:
COMMENT
