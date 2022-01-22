In a key development, sources told Republic TV on Saturday that the Election Commission of India is likely to extend the campaign-related curbs by a week. As per sources, the Union Health Ministry informed the poll body in the review meeting, which is underway at present, that the cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the five poll-bound states. While announcing the election dates on January 8, the EC had banned physical rallies and roadshows till January 15 taking into account the threat posed by the Omicron variant. A week later, it extended these curbs till January 22 while allowing some concessions for political parties.

Here are the current guidelines of EC:

No roadshow, Padayatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession shall be allowed till January 22

No physical rally of political parties or candidates (including probable or any other group related to the election shall be allowed till January 22

Political parties can organise indoor meetings of a maximum of 300 persons or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by the respective State Disaster Management Authority

Political parties shall ensure the compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour and guidelines and Model Code of Conduct at all occasions during the activities connected with elections

All remaining restrictions as contained in the Revised Broad Guidelines for Conduct of Elections, 2022 issued on January 8 shall continue to operate

Omicron scare

The B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19 was first detected in South Africa from a sample collected on November 9. As infections steeply increased in the country in recent weeks, it reported this variant to the World Health Organization on November 24. Two days later, the UN health body designated it as a Variant of Concern based on the recommendations of the Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution and named it 'Omicron'.

While studies are underway to assess its transmissibility, severity of infection, the performance of vaccines and diagnostic tests, and effectiveness of treatments, the UN health body has advised physical distancing, wearing of masks and vaccination. In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 3,37,704 new cases propelling the active case tally to 21,13,365 whereas 4,88,884 deaths have been recorded so far. Addressing a press briefing on January 20, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that India is witnessing the third wave in our country.

He stated, "Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are among the 'States of Concern'. We have sent Central health teams to these States and are continuously reviewing the situation". At the same time, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava explained that deaths have considerably reduced owing to vaccination.

