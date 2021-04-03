EC Orders Transfer Of Himanta Biswa Sarma's Brother Ahead Of 3rd Phase Of Assam Polls

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday ordered to transfer Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's brother Sushanta from the post of Superintendent of Police (SP). The EC issued a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam in which it asked Sushanta Biswa Sarma should be transferred to some other post in the state headquarter. At present, he is posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Goalpara district.

The EC has directed that with immediate effect, Veera Rakesh Reddy should be posted as Superintendent of Police, Goalpara.

EC Bars Himanta Biswa Sarma From Campaigning

Earlier, BJP star campaigner Himanta Biswa Sarma was barred from campaigning for the Assam Assembly polls for a period of 48 hours. This effectively implies that the Assam Minister can no longer participate in electioneering as the campaigning for the last phase of the Assembly election ends on March 4. Adhering to EC's orders, Sarma has cancelled his scheduled meetings. It is pertinent to note that Jalukbari, the constituency which Sarma is contesting from goes to the polls on April 6.

EC's order came on Congress' complaint against the NEDA convenor for allegedly threatening BPF president Hagrama Mohilary. BPF which was BJP's ally decided to join the Congress-led 'Mahajot' alliance ahead of the Assam Assembly polls. The EC strongly condemned his remarks and invoked its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution.

Assam Elections 2021

Elections for the 126-seat Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled to undergo three-phase assembly elections covering more than 2.33 crore electors in the state. Polling for the first two phases has been done on March 27 and April 1. The polling for the third phase will be done on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Assam elections (3-phase )

126 seats (8-SC, 16-ST)

33,530 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 31

1st phase- 47 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 39 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 40 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

