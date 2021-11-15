EC Receives Application For Registration Of Amarinder Singh's Party 'Punjab Lok Congress'

Days after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that he will launch a political party under the name of Punjab Lok Congress, the Election Commission of India has received an application from an association seeking to register itself as a political party under the same name.

"An application for registration of a political party under section 29A of Representation of the People Act, from an association wanting to be registered as a political party under the name of Punjab Lok Congress party, has been received in the ECI," a source told PTI, adding that the application is under process.

Amarinder Singh resigns from Congress; announces his new party

On November 2, Captain Amarinder Singh, in a seven-page scorching letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, resigned from the grand old party. At the same time, he also announced the formation of his new political party 'Punjab Lok Congress'.

Pointing fingers at Sonia Gandhi, the ex-Army captain said, "despite knowing me for the better part of my 52 years in public life and that too a deeply personal level you never understood me or my character. You thought I was getting on in years and shout be put to pasture. I am neither tired nor retired. I feel I have a lot to give and contribute to my beloved Punjab. I intend to soldier on and not fade away."

Taking on Congress Punjab President Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh called him a person of 'unstable mind' and stated, "you will one day regret this decision and it would be too late by them. I am sure you must be regretting it now.

'Open to an alliance with BJP and breakaway Akali groups'

Earlier, the ex-CM had stated that his new political party is open to making an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and breakaway Akali groups. "Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest," he had said.

On his new political party, Singh said that ECI has no objections to the proposed name 'Punjab Lok Congress'. He added that the election commission had given them three election symbols to be chosen from." He said his party has also presented three different symbols.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock