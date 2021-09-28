ED Arrests Close Aide Of Bhavana Gawali In Connection To Money Laundering Charges

In a recent update in Bhavana Gawali's money laundering case investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Tuesday, September 28, has arrested Saeed Khan, a close aide of Shiv Sena MP. Officials informed that the accused will be presented before the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court. Saeed Khan is the director of 'Mahila Utkarsh Trust' which is now functioning as a company.

Earlier on September 7, ED summoned two people associated with Bhavana Gawali's Trust. But, the two did not appear before the Directorate citing personal reasons and asked for 15 days.

ED raids Bhavana Gawali's properties

The BJP had filed a complaint against Bhavana Gawali with the ED, CBI, and the IT department stating that Shiv Sena MP had embezzled 100 crores during her 22-year tenure as an MP of the Yavatmal-Washim constituency. Following this, ED conducted searches across nine locations in Maharashtra on August 30.

According to the sources, searches were conducted at Mahila Utkarsh Pratishthan, Balaji Sahakari Particle Board, BAMS College, Bhawna Agro Product Services Limited in the Risod area. The searches were carried out at Mahila Utkarsh Pratishthan, Balaji Sahakari Particle Board, BAMS College, Bhawna Agro Product Services Limited in the Risod area.

'Mahila Utkarsh Trust' of Bhavana Gawali

Earlier, the Mahila Utkarsh Trust was registered as a trust with the charity commissioner but a few years later it was registered as a company under Section 8 of the Companies Act. The Trust initially focused on promoting trade, arts, charity, education, sports, and other activities. Reportedly, the trust Mahila Utkarsh Pratishthan’s Ayurved College, Hospital and Research Centre, runs in Washim, among other institutions.

BJP leader attacked by Shiv Sena

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had raised concerns over alleged irregularities over Shiv Sena leader's firm. After which, he was attacked by Shiv Sena workers when he was on his way to investigate Bhavana Gawali's company in Risod town of Wasim district. According to the sources, the BJP leader's car was attacked after miscreants pelted stones and threw ink on it. A case was registered against 32 people including 28 Shiv Sena workers.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI/@Bhavana_Gawali_official/Instagram)