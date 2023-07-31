ED Attaches Lalu Yadav, Family's Assets Worth Rs 6 Crore In Land-for-jobs Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members in alleged land-for-jobs scam case. The central investigating agency is said to have attached Lalu Yadav’s property located in Bihar and Delhi as well.

As per sources, a total property of around rupees six crore has been attached by the ED. Further legal action is being taken in the matter. Meanwhile, the latest action by the ED has created a massive ruckus in Bihar's political arena, with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal coming face to face.

In March this year, the central agency raided multiple locations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ranchi, Patna, Bihar Sharif and others leading the ED to find assets worth over Rs 600 crore linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

After the raids, the ED had hinted at possible illegal accretion of land, properties and other movable items.

The central agency’s action has come up in the alleged land for jobs scam in Railways, when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railways Minister during the UPA regime. It is alleged by the agencies that various people were provided jobs in the Indian Railways in Group-D category during the period 2004 to 2009 in lieu of land.

It was also alleged that these lands were transferred in the name of family members of RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav and his other associates. Not only this, a private limited company was also named in the alleged scam.