ED Books Tamil Nadu Min Senthil Balaji Under PMLA Provisions

DMK Minister Senthil Balaji will not be appearing before the Enforcement Directorate officials in Madurai on Tuesday. According to reports, the Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister of the Tamil Nadu government has sought a month’s time citing the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly session. The Enforcement Directorate had issued summons to the minister to appear before its investigating officials on Tuesday, August 11. The ED had registered a case under the prevention of Money Laundering Act. Additionally, the Tamil Nadu police had also registered three cases against Balaji on charges of cheating while serving as the Transport Minister in the previous AIADMK government. The Madras court however had revoked one of the cases filed against him.

What are the charges levied against Balaji?

According to the Charge sheet filed by the Chennai Crime Branch in March 2021, it was alleged that Balaji while serving as the Transport Minister had hatched a conspiracy. It was hand in gloved with senior officials from all of state's transport undertakings with a motive of appointing people as drivers, conductors, junior tradesmen, assistant engineers and junior engineers in these undertakings. The senior officials were also charged with criminal conspiracy in forging and altering the interview marks of candidates in records with the intention of overlooking meritorious candidates. Serious allegations were levied against the minister including corrupt practices in recruitment. The charge sheet also mentioned that the registers were tampered to provide jobs to ineligible candidates.

Tamil Nadu police books 10 AIDMK legislators

On Wednesday, August 11, 10 AIDMK legislators and three ex-MLA's were arrested by the Tamil Nadu police for flouting COVID-19 norms. The AIDMK members had assembled in front of the residence of former minister SP Velumani's residence in Coimbatore. The AIDMK leaders had gathered to protest a raid against Velumani by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption. (DAVC). They were booked under Sections 143, 269 and 341 of the Indian Penal Act.

Image: @V_Senthilbalaji/Twitter