ED To Take Mega Action Post Raids At Sanjay Raut's Residence In Patra Chawl Land Scam Case

He is being probed in connection with Rs 1034 crore land scam case linked to redevelopment of Patra Chawl & related transactions involving his wife & others.

Kamal Joshi
Sanjay Raut

In a massive development, the Enforcement Directorate after conducting searches for more than seven hours at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence is likely to take mega action against him soon, sources tell Republic TV.

Sources inform that Sanjay Raut is likely to be taken to the ED's zonal office. There is also a possibility of his arrest.

The federal agency on Sunday conducted a search at Raut's residence in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case. ED sleuths accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel reached Shiv Sena MP's residence around 7 am.

The action came after he had missed two summonses citing his participation in the ongoing Parliament session. 

During the ED raid, a large number of Shiv Sena workers gathered outside Raut's house and staged protests against the agency's action. Holding saffron flags and banners in their hands, the supporters also raised slogans against the ED. Following this, security was beefed up.

Searches were conducted in connection with a Rs 1034 crore land scam case linked to the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl and related transactions involving Raut's wife and associates. While businessman Pravin Raut was arrested in this case in February, the ED attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Dadar linked to Sanjay Raut on April 5.

