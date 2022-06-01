ED Summons Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi In National Herald Case; Congress Cries Foul

In a massive development, the Enforcement Directorate issued a notice to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Both of them are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian Pvt. Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. Addressing an emergency press conference on Wednesday, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala contended that BJP is trying to suppress the National Herald akin to the British. Meanwhile, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi revealed that Sonia Gandhi will appear before the agency on June 8.

Explaining details of the case, he remarked, "The fake issue of AJL is an attempt by BJP's propaganda machinery to deviate, diverge and digress the attention of the citizens from the multifarious vital issues of inflation, falling GDP, social unrest and social divisiveness in this country. By targeting National Herald every now and then, BJP has in fact disgraced, disrespected and dishonoured the freedom fighters, the stalwarts of this nation and their contribution to the freedom struggle where incidentally this particular party or its predecessors had absolutely no role to play. This is truly a very weird case."

According to the senior advocate, this was a strange money laundering case where summons have been issued despite no money being involved. He added, "From 2014-2015 till today, the ED has not thought it fit to summon the Congress president and the former Congress president because they know that they have no material. Today, on the same facts- exactly the same acts and omissions, you are issued summons in end May 2022 by the ED to divert attention". Founded by the late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1938, the National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia opined, "A strong message has gone out that nobody is above the law of the country. Not even the Gandhi family. If you indulge in corruption, you have to face consequences. And the ED is acting independently and nobody should have a problem with that. I want to also remind Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi that they are out on bail in the very same matter. And now, the ED is probing the money laundering angle."

The National Herald case

In 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. He specifically highlighted that Young Indian Pvt. Limited paid only Rs.50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs.90.25 crore that Associated Journals Limited owed to Congress. On December 19, 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

In February 2021, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Gandhis seeking their response to Swamy's plea seeking to lead the evidence in the matter before the trial court. However, they contended that the plea by the BJP parliamentarian was "misconceived and premature". The ED registered a case under PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognizance of the Income Tax probe against Young Indian Pvt. Limited. In 2015, the investigation wing of the I-T department submitted a detailed Tax Evasion Petition against some persons including Rahul Gandhi.

It alleged that the Lok Sabha MP concealed the information that he was the director of Young Indian Pvt. Ltd and one of its largest shareholder while submitting his I-T returns for 2011-12. As AJL had prime properties across India including in Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Panchkula and Lucknow, Young Indian Pvt Ltd. became the owner of these assets when it purchased the shares of the former. Earlier this year, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal were quizzed by the ED in connection with this case.