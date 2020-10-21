'Upset' With Fadnavis, Senior BJP Leader Eknath Khadse Quits Party; To Join NCP On Oct 23

Ending months of speculation about his political future, senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the party. Addressing a press conference, he blamed only former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for his exit from the party. Stressing that he had no problems with BJP or its central leadership, Khadse stressed that he was asked to resign as a Minister in 2016 on the sole insistence of Fadnavis.

He claimed that even the opposition parties had not demanded an inquiry against him. Recalling his 4 decades-long association with BJP, the ex-Muktainagar MLA lashed out at the low-level politics allegedly perpetuated by Fadnavis since 2016. Khadse also confirmed that he shall join NCP on October 23. This comes amid speculation that he might be nominated to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Mentioning that Khadse's resignation had been accepted, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil extended his wishes to the former on joining a new party.

Announcing his resignation from BJP, Eknath Khadse remarked, "No political party had neither demanded my resignation nor asked for an inquiry to be constituted against me. I was asked to resign despite this. I dedicated 40 years of my life to the party. Even today, I have no issues with BJP and its central leadership. I am only upset with Devendra Fadnavis. The charges against me in all cases instituted by Fadnavis were not proven. This was such low-level politics. Even then, I stayed with the party for 4 more years. I am not bothered about what post I got or didn't get. I will join NCP on October 23."

Long political career

After entering active politics, Jalgaon-born Eknath Khadse helped BJP establish a strong base in northern Maharashtra. He was elected to the Maharashtra Assembly from the Muktainagar constituency for six consecutive terms till 2019. Having served as the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly from 2009 to 2014, he was also among the contenders for the Chief Minister's post. However, the then BJP state president Fadnavis became the CM and Khadse joined his Cabinet.

However, he resigned in 2016 after being embroiled in a series of controversies such as the purported impropriety in the purchase of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation land in Pune and purportedly receiving phone calls from terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. Moreover, there were allegations of irregularities in his 2014 election affidavit. Khadse made it clear that none of these charges could be proven.

The perception of Khadse's isolation within BJP gained momentum after he was denied a ticket to contest from Muktainagar in the 2019 Assembly election. While BJP fielded his daughter Rohini from this constituency, she lost to an independent candidate. But the senior BJP leader held some insiders from within his party responsible for Rohini Khadse's defeat. Thereafter, he was not considered for an MLC berth too. For now, it is unclear whether his daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse- the sitting BJP Lok Sabha MP from Raver will follow suit.

