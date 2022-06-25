Eknath Shinde Calls For Meet At 2 Pm; Rebels Set To Name Deepak Kesarkar As Spokesperson

In a crucial development, Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde called a meeting of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs at 2 pm on Saturday to discuss the future course of action. This comes after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party submitted an application to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal seeking the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs including Shinde. In a blow to the rebel camp, Zirwal has already approved the appointment of Ajay Choudhari and Sunil Prabhu as the Sena's new Legislative Party leader and Chief Whip respectively.

As per sources, the rebel group will appoint Deepak Kesarkar as its spokesperson who will regularly speak to the media on the present political crisis. A three-time MLA from Sawantwadi, Kesarkar served as a Minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena government. A day earlier, Shinde held a three-hour-long deliberation with a renowned legal expert on the possibilities of disqualification and the constitutional provisions in place. Sources revealed that the rebel camp might move a resolution for the removal of Zirwal.

'Entitled to natural justice'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar affirmed that the rebels have sufficient numbers. He opined, "Sharad Pawar Ji is a stalwart. He says that whatever has to be decided, will take place on the floor of the house. On the other hand, Sanjay Raut, who is the party spokesperson, says that everything will be decided on the road. If you want to listen to Pawar Sahab, you must listen to him, and allow us to go to the floor of the house and make a decision. That is our constitutional right. Why try to obstruct us? Why are you issuing notices and trying to disqualify us?"