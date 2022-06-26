In a recent development in the Maharashtra political crisis, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has called a meeting on Sunday, June 26, to discuss the strategy ahead with MLAs camping with him at a hotel in Guwahati, Assam.

After Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati, Maharashtra witnessed a political war. Shinde claimed of having the support of 38 MLAs of the 55 Shiv Sena legislators, which is more than two-thirds of the party's strength in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. This means that they can either leave and form another political party or merge with another without being disqualified from the state Assembly.

Shiv Sena rebels declare Eknath Shinde as their group leader

The Eknath Shinde-led faction of rebel Shiv Sena leaders announced that it was naming itself the ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb Group’ on Saturday in Guwahati.

Earlier on Thursday, Shiv Sena rebels declared Eknath Shinde as their group leader and pledged support and vested absolute powers on him to take any decision on their behalf. Shinde addressed a meeting held in a five-star hotel in Guwahati and conveyed a message of political one-upmanship against Uddhav Thackeray’s faction of Shiv Sena.

Furthermore, a letter was sent to Maharashtra Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal by the rebel Shiv Sena legislators who are camping in Guwahati, reaffirming that Eknath Shinde will remain their group leader in the legislature.

Uddhav Thackeray ready to vacate CM post

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday accused dissident Shiv Sena MLAs of betrayal and challenged them to try and wean away common party workers as he slammed rebel leader, Eknath Shinde.

On Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray addressed the recent political developments unfolding in Maharashtra and stated that he was ready to relinquish his responsibilities as the Chief Minister if the rebels wanted him to.

In his Facebook Live interaction, Uddhav Thackeray said, “If any of my MLA says that they don’t want me to be the chief minister, I am ready to resign. I am not someone who will fight for a chair".

Thackeray also invited Shinde and other rebels to come back to Mumbai and have direct talks with him over the issues.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)