Eknath Shinde Camp To Form New Group, To Be Named 'Shiv Sena-Balasaheb Thackeray': Sources

In a significant development pertaining to the political turmoil in Maharashtra, sources have learned that Shiv Sena's breakaway faction led by Eknath Shinde is likely to coin a new name for their group. They are likely to identify themselves as 'Shiv Sena - Balasaheb Thackeray.'

Speaking to the media, Sawantwadi MLA Deepak Kesarkar revealed that the rebel camp has sufficient numbers, however, they are awaiting official recognition of their group. Kesarkar is likely to be appointed as the spokesperson of the Shinde camp. An official announcement in this regard is likely to be made at 2 pm.

This comes even as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has sought the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs who camping at a hotel in Guwahati with Shinde and other party leaders. The rebel legislators will continue remaining at the Radisson Blu hotel until their legal status as MLAs is cleared, sources said.

Deputy Speaker Zirwal initiates proceedings to disqualify rebel MLAs

Earlier in the day, Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal initiated the proceedings to disqualify the MLAs. On Friday, Eknath Shinde held a three-hour-long deliberation with a renowned legal expert on the possibilities of disqualification and the constitutional provisions.

Sources revealed that the rebel camp might move a resolution for the removal of Deputy Speaker Zirwal with the signature of 46 MLAs. On Friday, Zirwal had approved the appointment of Ajay Choudhari and Sunil Prabhu as Shiv Sena's new Legislative Party leader and Chief Whip respectively.

This was done after Shiv Sena sacked Eknath Shinde as Legislative Party Leader, following a rebellion within the party. Though the rebel MLAs wrote to the Deputy Speaker, retaining Shinde as the Legislative Leader, their request was turned down by Zirwal.