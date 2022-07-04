After winning the trust vote in the Maharashtra Assembly, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, addressed the media after the Assembly session, detailing several important issues. While Deputy CM Fadnavis spoke on the vote of confidence victory and the upcoming Assembly session, CM Shinde spoke on various issues like Mumbai Metro, Amravati murder case, cases filed by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and other matters. The Chief Minister further reiterated that his faction is the 'real Shiv Sena'.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde briefed the media after the Assembly session, and said, "Our BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is ruling Maharashtra. Actually, it should have been made earlier. Devendra Ji has made a historic decision and we have the blessings of PM Modi, Amit Shah. It is a govt expected by the people. It is a new beginning. It is a good beginning. I was a minister in the earlier govt too. Devendra ji had taken good initiative."

CM Shinde reiterates 'we are original Shiv Sena', mocks Pawar

Informing about development projects that his government will focus on, CM Shinde added, "Metro is needed in Mumbai. Many women are unable to travel by local train, therefore, a metro journey is more pleasant. We will try our best to take this Maharashtra ahead. We will make the decision about cutting the fuel taxes very soon. Modi Ji has said that the Central govt is backing this state for development. When there is coordination between state & Central govt, the state progresses further."

"We have to face many difficulties. Today also they (the Uddhav faction) approached the court. You all know Hindutva of Balasaheb. We were suffocating in MVA, but people are now finally breathing freely. We are the original Shiv Sena Party. We have 40 MLAs now. Very soon the number will increase. You will see," the Maharashtra CM asserted.

Responding to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's claim that mid-term polls are likely in Maharashtra as the government led by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde may fall in the next six months, CM Shinde said, "Sharad Pawar is a national leader, but you know that whatever Sharad Pawar says, exactly the opposite happens. So we will complete 2.5 yrs of governance; next time, we'll have 200 MLAs, 100 ours & 100 BJP's."

'We have secured a huge victory': Dy CM Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Today in Vidhan Sabha, CM proposed the confidence motion. We have secured a huge victory with 164 votes in our favour. Yesterday, our Speaker cast a vote in our favour. Today our Speaker was in the chair. But Santosh Bangar has returned back to Shiv Sena. We passed a confidence motion again in favour of the Speaker. Yesterday at 12 o'clock our Speaker was elected, and later after two minutes, the no-confidence motion was moved against the Speaker."

"If Bharat Gogawale wants, he can move for the disqualification of the Sena MLAs who disobeyed his whip yesterday. Our session is scheduled for the 18th. But on the 18th there are Presidential polls. Hence it might not be possible to hold the session from that day," he added