In a joint press briefing on Thursday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced that rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the new Chief Minister of Maharasthra.

Having met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, and staking a claim on the Maharashtra government, Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde addressed a joint media briefing on Thursday.

In the briefing, Fadnavis announced that BJP Legislature Party and the Shiv Sena Legislature Party, under Eknath Shinde, along with 16 independent MLAs have come together to form the government. Shinde will lead the government as the Chief Minister, Fadnavis further announced, adding that he will see to the functioning of the government from 'outside'.

Eknath Shinde new Maharashtra CM

"Under the leadership of Eknath Shindeji we will take the development forward in the state. Whether it is OBC reservation, Maratha reservation, we will certainly take all these issues to end. I am sure that this government will do it," said Fadnavis.

Shinde will be taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra at 7.30 p.m. today. No other Minister will take oath today, as they are yet to be picked. The Ministers will be picked from the BJP, the rebel Shiv Sena camp as well as from among the Independents who have extended their support.

Elaborating on the poor state of affairs in the 2.5 years of the Maha Vikas Aghadi rule, Shinde in the joint press briefing, said, "When 50 MLAs decided to go another way, introspection was the need of the hour, a decision had to be made. Devendra Fadnavis Ji made the decision. BJP has more numbers and it could have easily taken the CM chair, but by showing magnanimity, they chose a Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb Thackeray."

Uddhav Thackeray resigns

The development comes after Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as the Maharashtra Chief Minister. On this occasion, he also resigned as a member of the state Legislative Council. In a Facebook address, while expressing gratitude towards Congress and NCP for supporting him, he lamented that his own party MLAs had deserted him.

Uddhav was written a letter to, by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, asking the government to face a floor test and prove the majority by convening a special session of the state legislature on June 30. A plea was moved in the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Governor’s directions. However, the vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala in a brief order, said, "We are not staying the Floor Test". Following this, Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as Maharashtra CM.