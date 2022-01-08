Last Updated:

Elections 2022: Amit Shah Welcomes COVID Protocol; 'BJP Determined For Safe Elections'

Welcoming EC's safety measures, Amit Shah said that Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined for healthy and safe elections.

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday welcomed the safety measures taken by the Election Commission regarding the polls in five states. He said that it is the responsibility of political parties to follow them. He also appealed to people of the election-bound states to elect a government that contributes to the progress of the state and the country.

Taking to the microblogging site, Amit Shah said, "Elections to five states have been announced by the Election Commission today. Assembly elections are the pillars of a state's development and prosperity as well as a strong nation. I appeal to the people of all these states to elect a government that contributes to the progress of the state and the progress of the country."

Welcoming EC's important decisions for the safety of people, he said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined for healthy and safe elections.

"I have full faith that under the leadership of @narendramodi Ji, the people will give a chance to serve the BJP again by expressing their faith in the development and public welfare works done by the state governments of BJP. I appeal to all the workers to take our achievements to the public with full dedication," the Union Minister added.

Election Commission of India announces poll dates for 5 states

The Election Commission on India announced the election dates for Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab on Saturday. The election in the five states will take place in seven phases and the results will be announced on March 10, 2022. With the announcement of the election dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra informed that no physical rallies or roadshows will be allowed till January 15. The situation will be reviewed post the said date. For the door-to-door campaign, a maximum of five people will be allowed. The EC also asked parties to not hold victory processions after the counting. The commission also reduced the number of electors at a polling booth to 1,250 from 1,500 by increasing the number of election booths. These decisions were reportedly taken in view of rising COVID cases and its Omicron variant. 

